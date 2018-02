Farrah Abraham Let's Have a Heart to Heart

Farrah Abraham Poses in Lingerie for Valentine's Day



Farrah Abraham isn't going away anytime soon ... some are sorry to say.

Here she is, modeling her brand new lingerie collection with a Valentine theme.

She did the semi-raunchy photo shoot recently and is rolling it out for the big day. It sure seems she's trying to compete with the big dog -- Victoria's Secret.

Farrah started the line last November. She has had a sex toy line, if you're interested.

You gotta give her credit ... next stop "Shark Tank" ... maybe?