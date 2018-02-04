Jennifer Lopez Performs Prince Tribute ... At Super Bowl Party

Jennifer Lopez Performs Prince Tribute at Super Bowl Party

Jennifer Lopez took the stage Saturday night at a Super Bowl party and performed a rousing tribute to Prince.

JLo performed "When Doves Cry" and "Let's Go Crazy" at the Armory in Minneapolis ... an homage to Minneapolis' home town hero, who died in April, 2016.

The concert -- thrown by DIRECTV NOW -- raised money for Hurricane Maria victims.

During the concert, she gave a shout out to BF Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was celebrating their 1-year anniversary.

During her costume changes DJ Khaled came out and worked the audience into even more of a frenzy.

Good times.