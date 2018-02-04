TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Kobe Bryant Confirms Role on 'How to Get Away with Murder'

2/4/2018 8:03 AM PST

Kobe Bryant Confirms Role on 'How to Get Away with Murder'

EXCLUSIVE

Kobe Bryant was way more direct than Viola Davis about his guest-starring role on "How to Get Away with Murder."

Kobe was at UCLA Saturday night for the Annie Awards, and he essentially confirmed he's on the show.  You'll recall Viola was coy about it, but the ex-Lakers star told us what we needed to know.

Check out the video ... Kobe starts to leave but hears a bunch of screaming kids pleading for a John Hancock, so he comes back.  As he signs he gives a mini-lecture about excellence in school.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web