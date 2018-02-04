Mark Ingram Drew Brees Can Play Until 44 ... 'He's A Legend'

Mark Ingram Says Drew Brees Can Play Until 44, At Least

EXCLUSIVE

Turns out Tom Brady still balling at 40 is NOTHIN' ... that's according to Mark Ingram who says his 39-year-old QB Drew Brees can play for 5 or 6 more years.

Do the math, that's until Brees is 44 ... at least.

We got Ingram at the EA party in Minneapolis and asked him how long he thinks his signal caller can slang the rock ... being that he still looks as sharp as ever.

"At least 5 or 6 more years."

Ingram told our guy Brees' preparation and recovery efforts put him in a class by himself, and he totally thinks DB can be like TB, that is being elite well into his mid-life crisis years.

BTW ... we also got Drew out and he seems to agree.

#Whodat (says their gonna actually make a game saving tackle).