P!nk Nails Super Bowl LII National Anthem Despite Battling Flu

P!nk appears to have beaten the flu ... 'cause she just nailed the National Anthem for Super Bowl LII.
INCREDIBLE.@Pink sings the National Anthem at @SuperBowl LII! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/xWgACgwNib— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2018
The pop singer was front and center Sunday to belt out the "Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of kickoff, and despite some earlier concerns about being able to perform due to catching the flu ... P!nk killed it on the mic.
Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit
As we reported ... P!nk was forecasting some potential trouble on Thursday during a rehearsal, saying she was praying she'd be able to get over some flu symptoms that were bogging her down.
Looks like she got over it and then some. On a side note ... no one appeared to kneel during her performance.