Super Bowl LII Scaramucci, Lil Uzi and More ... Who Ya Got: Pats or Eagles?

Scaramucci, Lil Uzi & Other Celebs Make Super Bowl LII Predictions

Hollywood seems torn about who they'll be rooting for this Super Bowl Sunday ... literally, this thing's split right down the middle.

We got a handful of celebs and athletes this weekend and asked them the same thing that's on everyone's mind for Super Bowl LII -- Pats or Eagles?

Anthony Scaramucci doesn't hesitate with his pick. Meanwhile, Donnie Wahlberg appears to waffle a bit before confirming his prediction ... no real surprise there.

Other stars who weighed in include Seahawks OT Duane Brown, ex-Pats defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, Joe Walsh ... and, of course, Lil Uzi Vert.

Might as well flip a coin here ... it's 50/50.