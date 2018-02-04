Super Bowl LII's High Security Includes Bulletproof Vests & Humvees

Super Bowl LII High Security's Got Bulletproof Vests, Humvees & All

Super Bowl LII is shaping up to look a little bit like a militarized zone based on all the armed security running around Minneapolis ... with Humvees and whatnot.

Homeland Security's got their Special Response Team on the ground in and around U.S. Bank Stadium -- where the big game will be played Sunday night.

From the looks of these pics, HS staffers are strapped and ready to respond to anything ... with bulletproof vests, walkies and Humvees at their disposal. Makes sense ... big events like this have become targets for attacks as of late -- think Vegas, Manchester, etc.

Better safe than sorry.