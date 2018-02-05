Anna Faris BF Lands New Role ... Meets the Parents!!!

Anna Faris and Boyfriend Michael Barrett Hang with Her Parents

S*** just got real for Anna Faris ... her new boyfriend's hanging with her parents.

Anna, Michael Barrett, her kid and parents hit up a Super Bowl party Sunday in the Hollywood Hills. They were shuttled up to the shindig. Meeting the parents is always a big deal ... and a clear sign that things have gotten pretty serious.

Wasn't too long ago TMZ broke the story ... Anna and Michael became a thing 2 months after she and Chris Pratt announced their separation.

Only thing missing in that pic ... Jack sitting on Michael's shoulders. That's their thing.