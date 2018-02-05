TMZ

Kevin Hart Wasted Drunk at Super Bowl ... Kicked Off NFL Network

2/5/2018 5:36 AM PST

Kevin Hart Wasted Drunk at Super Bowl, Kicked Off NFL Network

Kevin Hart got HAMMERED at the Super Bowl -- and was so drunk , he dropped an F-Bomb live on the NFL Network. 

Can't really blame Hart ... he's a hardcore Eagles fan and he had just watched his team beat the New England Patriots live in Minnesota. 

But when they brought him on the "NFL GameDay Prime" post-game show with Deion Sanders and company ... he was hyped up, slurring and really, 3-sheets to the wind. 

After Deion personally escorted him off the stage -- Hart left ... and made a drunken Instagram video trying to explain himself. It's pretty hilarious. 

Enjoy the hangover. 

