Kodak Black Neighbors Say Good Riddance ... After Police Bust

Kodak Black's Neighbors Thrilled He's Moving Out After Police Bust

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black is moving out of his Florida home despite being behind bars -- and some of his neighbors couldn't be happier ... TMZ has learned.

Movers were seen taking stuff out of Kodak's Pembroke Pines house this week after his one-year lease expired. Folks in the upscale neighborhood tell us they're relieved after the rapper proved to be a pain in the ass.

We're told the landlord was super pissed after Kodak's son drove a golf cart into some really expensive palm trees and then posted the aftermath on social media. The trouble didn't end there because just a few weeks later, the cops raided the house and found guns and drugs.

Our Kodak sources tell us that the rapper thought he had a great rapport with neighbors. As for the moving trucks ... he signed off on a new home last month, so he was already on his way out.

As for now, his home is behind bars.