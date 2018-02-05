Larry Nassar Sentenced Again Gets Up to 125 Years in Prison

Larry Nassar Sentenced Again, Gets Up to 125 Years for Sexual Abuse

Breaking News

Larry Nassar was just sentenced to an additional 40-125 YEARS in prison ... less than 2 weeks after a judge signed his "death warrant" with a 40-175 year term in a separate case.

This time, the disgraced ex-Team USA doctor was being charged for sexual assault crimes he committed at Twistars USA Gymnastics Club in Lansing, Michigan.

Last week, he heard impact statements from dozens of his victims ... and was nearly attacked by the father of 3 girls he abused.

Nassar issued an apology to his victims in court ... but the judge wasn't buying it, telling Larry -- "I am not convinced that you understand what you did was wrong. Clearly you are in denial. You don't get it."

FYI, Nassar was already sentenced to 60 years for child porn crimes ... bringing his minimum years behind bars to 140.

Have fun in prison, scumbag.