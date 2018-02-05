President Trump Congratulates Eagles on SB Win ... No Mention of Brady

President Trump Congratulates Eagles on Super Bowl Victory!

President Trump fired off a tweet congratulating the Philadelphia Eagles on beating his former friend Tom Brady's squad in the Super Bowl.

Trump -- who was mostly quiet during the game (if ya bet the under on SB tweets, ya won) -- hit up Twitter and said ... "Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!"

FYI -- Eagles player Chris Long said last week there was no chance he'd visit the White House if the Eagles won the Lombardi Trophy.

The Prez didn't mention Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, or Tom Brady.