Shannon Sharpe: Patriots Drama Is Very Real, Bill Belichick Could Bounce

Shannon Sharpe says it might be the beginning of the end for the Patriots dynasty ... 'cause recent statements by Robert Kraft prove there are real problems between him, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Remember -- ESPN dropped a bombshell report last month alleging their relationships were fractured ... and in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Kraft admitted to "tension" and needing to "get their egos checked."

Shannon told TMZ Sports those words prove there's "a crack in the foundation" ... and the co-host of FS1's "Undisputed" wouldn't put it past Belichick to leave the Pats over all the infighting.

Sharpe also told us how long he thinks Tom Brady's sticking around ... and (spoiler alert) it ain't until he's 45!