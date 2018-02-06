Cardi B Getting Gang Threats After IG Post Dissed Crips

Cardi B Gets Gang Threats For Crip-Dissing IG Post

Cardi B is dealing with a flood of threats from apparent gang members, thanks to a social media post that included a hardcore diss against the Crips.

On Monday, Cardi put up a shot of herself rocking a blue fur coat in Minneapolis. Her caption said, "I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin." It's that word "Flue" that has her in serious hot water -- it's a way to knock Crips favorite color, blue, without using the actual word.

Cardi's publicly stated she is a Blood, so the post -- which has more than a million likes -- pissed off the rival Crips, who not only left angry comments ... some flat-out threatened her.

The rapper's scheduled to come to L.A. for NBA All-Star festivities in about 10 days ... and her new enemies know it. One comment said, "@iamcardib this will not be accepted #DONTCOMETOLA."

Another comment -- "Now why you go and do this f**k s**t Cardi. This is literally WestCoast Suicide .... bitch betta get #neutral."

For what it's worth -- within minutes of us reaching out to Cardi's people ... the "flue" caption was removed. Still no comment from Cardi though.