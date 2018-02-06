TMZ

Carson Kressley Go Eagles! (But I Still Wanna Bang Tom Brady)

2/6/2018 6:26 AM PST

Carson Kressley: Go Eagles, But I Still Wanna Bang Tom Brady!

EXCLUSIVE

He's a Pennsylvania boy through and through ... but Carson Kressley says if push comes to shove, he'd rather bang Tom Brady over Nick Foles

Yeah, turns out Brady is still very attractive ... 

The good news for Foles -- Kressley says he's still "just a little baby QB" and has room to blossom -- where Brady "is like a wolf."

Gay Fun Fact: A "wolf" is generally a semi-hairy, muscular man with a lean build. Typically, wolves are older men ... according to GayPopBuzz.com

The more you know ... 

