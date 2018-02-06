Donald Trump 'Disgraceful' That Illegal Killed NFL Player

Donald Trump: 'Disgraceful' That Illegal Killed NFL Player

Breaking News

Donald Trump says it's "disgraceful" that a former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a man who was in the United States illegally ... and is calling for democrats to get tough on the border.

As we previously reported, 26-year-old Jackson was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning while he was standing on the shoulder of a highway in Indiana.

Officials believe the man driving the truck is 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala -- a Guatemalan citizen who had been living in the U.S. illegally. Officials believe Orrego-Savala was drunk at the time of the crash and tried to flee the scene.

Once apprehended, officials say Orrego-Savala had been previously deported twice before -- once in 2007 and again in 2009 -- yet somehow made it back and had been living in Indiana.

Now, Trump is weighing in ... saying, "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson."

"This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!"

"My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts."