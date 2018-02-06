James Franco Surfing His Oscar Snub Worries Away

James Franco Attention Oscar Voters ... Catch Me Ridin' Dirty

James Franco's dealing with a friendlier wave in Hollywood these days -- not a backlash from Oscar voters ... just the kind under his surfboard.

The 'Disaster Artist' star caught some waves Monday with his girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad, in Venice. James was hanging ten on the same day this year's Oscar nominees posed for their group photo.

James didn't show any signs of FOMO.

James, of course, won a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor, but got the cold shoulder from the Motion Picture Academy amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

Cool waves, hot girlfriend -- Franco's attitude seems to be ... Oscar who?