Mel B Hints at Spice Girls Secret, Has a Word About 'AGT' and Queen Latifah

Mel B is so damn good at the promotion game, she's giving Spice Girls fans some serious hope for a reunion tour by dropping a few well-chosen words.

Mel B was walking out of Fred Segal Tuesday in WeHo when we asked, point-blank, if the group's hitting the road again. Of course, she's fully aware of the rumblings that started when all 5 Spices posed for a photo last week in the U.K.

Watch Mel's sly reply when we attempted to grill her -- arguably she played it perfectly.

We also asked her about the tension at her "America's Got Talent" gig ... and Queen Latifah possibly replacing her. The woman of few words definitely had one for Queen.