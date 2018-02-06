Nick Jonas Hand Injury During Post-Concert Workout

Nick Jonas Messes Up Hand During Post-Concert Workout

Nick Jonas has been benched from the bench, because he hurt himself bad during a late night workout.

Nick had just performed in Mexico Monday night, and after the concert he hit the gym, which for him is like religion. Something bad happened, because he posted this pic showing a bandaged left hand.

He doesn't say what happened, but it has clearly sidelined him. When you time out the concert, it seems he hit the gym sometime after midnight.

Lucky he was able to take comfort in a bottle of Coors Light.