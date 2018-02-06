Rob Gronkowski's Home Burglarized While Gronk Was At Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski's Boston-area home was hit by burglars -- and it seems it was targeted while Gronk was playing in the Super Bowl.

The Foxborough PD confirmed cops are conducting a "routine property investigation" after the New England Patriots star returned home from his Minnesota trip to find his house had been hit.

Cops tell TMZ Sports they received the call from Gronk himself around 6:18 PM on Monday evening.

There are reports the burglars stole some safes from the home and GUNS may have been taken. But cops will not confirm that.

We're told no one was home during the burglary and cops are taking inventory as to what was stolen.

"Out of respect for the homeowner's privacy and because this remains a very active and dynamic criminal investigation, the police are not releasing any information about items stolen or possible suspects as this case moves forward," the FPD wrote in a statement.

"We will have no further comment on the case until the case is solved."