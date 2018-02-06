Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Scott Disick Have No Written Custody Agreement with the Kardashians

Tristan, Travis and Scott No Written Custody Deal with the Kardashians

Three Kardashian baby daddies are all taking a leap of faith ... that their baby mamas will give them proper custody and/or visitation without the benefit of a custody agreement.

Sources connected to all three men tell TMZ, they never papered their financial and custodial arrangements. We're told Travis Scott and Kylie don't have anything in writing regarding custody or support of their newborn daughter. Same goes for Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, although that may be a bit premature since she hasn't given birth.

More interesting, perhaps, is that we're told Scott Disick doesn't have a written custody agreement with Kourtney Kardashian. They have 3 kids and from what we hear, the only conflict involves Scott's sobriety.

They have the option at any time of trying to ink a custody arrangement or going to court for one if they can't do it on their own.

As for Kanye and Kim ... no need for any agreement since they're hitched.