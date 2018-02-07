Carson Wentz I'm the Backup Now! Filling In for Mike Pence at National Prayer Event

Carson Wentz Filling In For V.P. Mike Pence at National Prayer Event

Breaking News

Now Carson Wentz will know what it's like to come off the bench ...

The Eagles QB got the call to fill in for Vice President Mike Pence at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday ... since Pence will be in South Korea for the Olympics.

North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer told Valley News Live ... Wentz will be the keynote speaker at the event -- which is usually attended by some pretty powerful politicians and business leaders.

It'll cap off a crazy day for Wentz ... the Eagles Super Bowl parade goes down in Philly a few hours before the event!!

Better hydrate!