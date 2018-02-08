Packers' Aaron Jones Wants a Date with Demi Lovato

EXCLUSIVE
Packers RB Aaron Jones says he wants a hot celebrity GF just like his boy, Aaron Rodgers ... so he's laying it all on the line for Demi Lovato.
"Hit me up, Demi! You single, I'm single. Sup? I'm a great match for you!"
As you probably already know, Rodgers and Danica Patrick are a thing ... so when we got Jones at a Super Bowl party in Minny a few days ago, we had to ask who his celeb crush was.
Without hesitation, A.J. name-dropped the pop singer and made a pitch for a blind date.
Seems like Demi's more into MMA guys ... but you can't blame the man for shooting his shot.