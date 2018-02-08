Kylie Jenner Waxy Lady With a Baby!!!

Kylie Jenner Is a Waxy Lady with a Baby, Fooling Hollywood Tourists

Kylie Jenner's not much for public appearances these days, which is why it's so shocking she's already out for a stroll with Stormi ... or at least a few tourists thought she was.

Kylie's spot-on wax figure was placed out in front of the children's boutique, Eggy, in WeHo ... and it's definitely worthy of a double-take. The $350k wax statue, courtesy of Madame Tussauds, was unveiled in Hollywood last year, but due to a rather significant event last week ... they rolled it out for some giggles.

Adding the stroller was a nice touch, for sure.

As we reported ... Stormi Webster was born last Thursday, but so far no public sighting of her.