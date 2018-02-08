Kylie Jenner Stormi's Nursery Only the Best ... and Most Eco-Friendly

Kylie Jenner Stocked Stormi Webster's Nursery with Organic, Eco-friendly Products

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner's already one of those moms ... who makes sure EVERYTHING for her baby is 100 percent natural, and good for Mother Earth, too.

Sources tells us Stormi Webster's nursery is stocked with thousands of dollars in organic, eco-friendly and sustainable products. We're told any items with paint are chemical-free, and anything wooden came from sustainable suppliers.

Among the environmentally-conscious products in Stormi's digs are a $3,500 hand-finished Bancroft changing table and a $400 organic premium crib mattress ... both from Petit Tresor in WeHo.

Our sources say Kylie and Travis Scott also bought a slew of handmade, wooden teether bears -- from the forests of South Chile -- coated in a non-toxic bee's wax and cold-pressed flaxseed oil.

We're told any item Stormi comes into contact with is going to be safe and good for the baby ... and good for the environment, too.