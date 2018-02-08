TMZ

Philadelphia Eagles It's Parade Time!! (Please Don't Burn Down the City)

2/8/2018 7:30 AM PST

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Hide your horses (and your horse poop) ... the Eagles Super Bowl parade is about to start -- with THOUSANDS of crazed Bird fans lining the streets!!! 

The champs are set to show off their first ever Lombardi Trophy through the streets of downtown Philly at 8 AM PT ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing live!!

You know what excited Eagles fans are capable of -- from flipping cars to jumping on awnings to eating horse feces.

The players are equally pumped -- some of them have dressed up in pimped-out costumes for the parade! 

Fun Fact: Bud Light teamed up with Eagles lineman Lane Johnson to hook fans up with free beer. We're all very excited to see how that works out! 

#FlyEaglesFly

