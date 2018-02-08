Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade (LIVE STREAM)

Philadelphia Eagles It's Parade Time!! (Please Don't Burn Down the City)

Hide your horses (and your horse poop) ... the Eagles Super Bowl parade is about to start -- with THOUSANDS of crazed Bird fans lining the streets!!!

The champs are set to show off their first ever Lombardi Trophy through the streets of downtown Philly at 8 AM PT ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing live!!

You know what excited Eagles fans are capable of -- from flipping cars to jumping on awnings to eating horse feces.

The players are equally pumped -- some of them have dressed up in pimped-out costumes for the parade!

Fun Fact: Bud Light teamed up with Eagles lineman Lane Johnson to hook fans up with free beer. We're all very excited to see how that works out!

#FlyEaglesFly