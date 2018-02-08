'15:17 to Paris' Stars/Heroes Hey Hollywood, Holla At Your Boys!!!

'The 15:17 to Paris' Heroes Are Ready for Hollywood Come Calling

EXCLUSIVE

The stars from Clint Eastwood's '15:17 to Paris' want a shot at Hollywood ... and dammit we here at TMZ are gonna do W-H-A-T-E-V-E-R it takes to help make it happen.

We got Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone -- the real-life heroes who in 2015 foiled a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris -- Wednesday night after an appearance on 'The Daily Show.'

We first asked Alek if there's a future for him in Tinseltown. Ya gotta see how the Oregon National Guardsman reacted. We asked Anthony and Spencer -- U.S. Air Force Airmen First Class -- the same thing and they make no bones about it ... they're champing at the bit.

BTW ... the 3 childhood friends took no acting classes and starred in this flick whose trailer can be described with 1 word -- goosebumps.