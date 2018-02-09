Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Super Bowl Loss

Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Super Bowl Loss

Breaking News

Tom Brady says he's done some reflecting after losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII -- and he's THANKING them for "bringing out the best in us."

"There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life," Brady said in an Instagram post.

"Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude"

Brady gave some love on IG to his teammates, coaches and the Patriots organization -- before shouting out Philly.

"Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)."

He also thanked the fans "who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams."

"Thank you all. I love you all. Best, Tom."