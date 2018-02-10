Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Share a Cookie During New York Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin We're 2 Tough Cookies!!!

You gotta love supermodels eating in public.

Kendall Jenner fed BFF Hailey Baldwin cookies during a grocery store outing Friday in Brooklyn, New York.

The women took a break from New York Fashion Week and hit up City Acres Market, which sells high end, super expensive stuff. It's kind of like a Whole Foods for supermodels.

Kendall and Hailey headlined Adidas's Original Fall/Winter Collection on Thursday. Both women are ambassadors for the brand.

As for what's in the shopping cart, we see flour, Essentia Alkaline Water, organic milk, cream cheese, chips and blueberries.

Kendall is now the last one standing after a baby rush in the Kardashian fam. Khloe's 29 weeks and counting.

We're guessing they paid for the cookies. Be real ... they probably just split one.