Kim Cattrall Attacks Sarah Jessica Parker, 'You Are Not My Friend'

One thing in this crazy world is clear ... Kim Cattrall hates Sarah Jessica Parker's guts.

Kim just went on the attack against her "Sex and the City" co-star ... this after Parker went on social media and TV to offer condolences to her after the death of Kim's brother.

Kim just posted this, "stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

She went on ... "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone? Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend."

It's pretty clear how much Kim dislikes Parker and it clearly irks her that Parker offered condolences for all the public to see, despite the bad blood.

Kim recently slammed the door shut on another "Sex and the City." Very clear not a very happy set back in the day.