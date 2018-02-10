Le'Veon Bell Wants A Valentine's Day Date With SZA

Le'Veon Bell My Valentine's Day Wish ... Is SZA!!!

Le'Veon Bell plays football, but here's proof he's an expert in shooting his shot ... 'cause he's letting the world know he has a crush on R&B superstar SZA ... just in time for Valentine's Day.

We got Bell leaving 1OAK in L.A. asked him, with lovers day coming up, if there were any celebrity crushes he had that he wanted to mention.

"Tell SZA to come see me. I listen to her music all the time. She's my favorite. If I get her for Valentine's Day, she can get whatever she wants."

We did some digging and couldn't find anyone SZA was connected to ... maybe?

Either way, can't blame the guy for trying ... she's super gorgeous.