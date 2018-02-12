Barack & Michelle Obama Portraits Unveiled at Smithsonian Thanks Painter for Capturing Hot Wife!!!

Barack and Michelle Obama's Portrait Unveiled at Smithsonian

Barack Obama's still as smooth as ever ... hailing 2 women -- including his wife -- with a single breath.

Barack and Michelle Obama were at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery Monday in D.C. for the unveiling of their portraits. The former Prez had high praise for Amy Sherald and thanked her for "capturing the hotness of the woman I love." Smooth. Kehinde Wiley painted 44's portrait.

Michelle's wearing a dress by Michelle Smith's label, Milly. Her painting also features Sherald's gray skin tones. Obama's painting features the official flower of Chicago and African blue lilies are a nod to his late Kenyan-born father, Barack Sr.

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks were also in attendance. The paintings will join the “America’s Presidents” exhibition and will be available for public viewing beginning Tuesday.