Claudia Jordan Million Dollar Case of The Fab 40s on Miami Beach!!!

Claudia Jordan Hits Miami Beach Flaunting Her Fab 40s

Claudia Jordan briefcase modeling days are well behind her, but she still looks like a million bucks in a bikini.

The former "Deal or No Deal" star hit the beach Monday in Miami, where she flaunted a pink bikini from all angles ... front, side and back.

Here's the thing -- we know Father Time's undefeated, but 44-year-old Claudia's got the ol' bastard on the ropes. She's got a bunch of upcoming acting gigs, but 1997's Miss USA Rhode Island can clearly jump back into modeling whenever she wants.

Once a hottie, always a hottie.