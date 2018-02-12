Claudia Jordan Hits Miami Beach Flaunting Her Fab 40s

Claudia Jordan briefcase modeling days are well behind her, but she still looks like a million bucks in a bikini.
The former "Deal or No Deal" star hit the beach Monday in Miami, where she flaunted a pink bikini from all angles ... front, side and back.
Here's the thing -- we know Father Time's undefeated, but 44-year-old Claudia's got the ol' bastard on the ropes. She's got a bunch of upcoming acting gigs, but 1997's Miss USA Rhode Island can clearly jump back into modeling whenever she wants.
Once a hottie, always a hottie.