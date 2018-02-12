Justin Bieber Pop Stars in Cars Getting Chummy ... With Jerry Seinfeld

Justin Bieber Meets Jerry Seinfeld on Heels of 'Comedians in Cars' Lawsuit

Jerry Seinfeld might be getting sued over his hit Netflix show, but that's not deterring him from a good ol' fashioned stop-and-chat with stars in their cars ... just ask Justin Bieber.

Jerry was out and about Monday in Bev Hills with his 17-year-old daughter, Sascha, who noticed Bieber cruising beside them. Unclear who flagged who down ... but it appears the Seinfelds might've halted traffic for a chance to meet the Biebs.

The street-side meet-and-greet took place almost immediately after Jerry hit a legal snag over "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." TMZ broke the story ... a producer claims Jerry jacked the idea 'cause he didn't wanna credit (or pay) the guy as a creator of the show. Jerry's lawyer called the lawsuit "delusional" and a "shakedown."

From the looks of Jerry's face, it seems like he was more interested in JB's Lambo. Cars are sorta his thing, after all. And besides ... he's not great with ID'ing pop stars himself.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Right, Kesha?