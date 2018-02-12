Lonzo Ball Creates 'Twerking Diner' ... For Lip Sync Battle

Lonzo Ball Creates 'Twerking Diner' for Lip Sync Battle

Breaking News

Lonzo Ball was serving up some Migos with a side of booty on "Lip Sync Battle" ... where he performed with a twerking girl who nearly threw her back out during LB's session.

The Lakers rookie performed "Bad and Boujee" on the show (which airs Thursday) -- while decked out in a studded leather jacket and dreadlocks.

Oh yeah, LaVar Ball was on set, too ... because of course.

Chrissy Teigen seemed to love the performance -- and Lonzo invited her to be one of his twerk girls in future performances.

You gotta hear why she declined Zo's offer -- funny stuff.