TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Rob Ryan I'll Come Back to the NFL ... For BIG Money!

2/12/2018 12:10 AM PST

Rob Ryan Says He'll Come Back to the NFL for BIG Money!

EXCLUSIVE

Here's Rob Ryan going all Jerry Maguire on his NFL future ... saying he's still down for a coaching gig if someone SHOWS HIM THE MONEY. 

Like, a lot of it.

Rob jokingly told our guy he wanted an Alex Smith-level contract, but don't get it twisted -- he was 100% serious when he said he'd like to be back on the sidelines.

Speaking of Smith ... we asked Ryan what he thought of Alex in Washington and Kirk Cousins somewhere else -- and he let us know. 

But the bottom line -- Rob's ready. And he's goin' to the highest bidder!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web