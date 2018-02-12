WWE Champ A.J. Styles Rousey Could Be a Hall of Famer ... The Next Kurt Angle!

WWE's A.J. Styles: Ronda Rousey's Like Kurt Angle, Could Be a Hall of Famer!

EXCLUSIVE

If ya got any doubts about Ronda Rousey﻿ as a wrestler, listen to this clip of WWE champ A.J. Styles -- and we guarantee he'll change your mind.

Forget her UFC accomplishments -- Styles says what really matters is Rousey's Olympic pedigree, something she shares with Kurt Angle﻿. FYI, Kurt won gold in freestyle wrestling. Ronda has a bronze in judo.

So, A.J. told us Rousey should have no problem dominating WWE just like Angle ... and following the trail he blazed all the way to the Hall of Fame!

"She’s an athlete. She can adapt. That’s what she does," A.J. told TMZ Sports.

Oh, it's true. It's DAMN TRUE!!