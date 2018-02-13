Chris Noth Is Bigger Person in Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Fight

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker might want to follow their old co-star Chris Noth's lead when it comes to the next step in their bitter feud.
We got Chris -- who played SJP's "Sex and the City" BF -- Monday night in NYC and asked how his character, Mr. Big, would squash the beef between the ladies. His response, we think, is spot-on.
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/
Kim Cattrall went nuclear over the weekend, saying Sarah was painting her as the villain for not wanting to do a third 'SATC' flick ... and claimed SJP was desperate to improve her "nice girl" image.
Let's be honest ... stepping into the middle of this fray would be a no-win sitch for any guy. Even Mr. Big, which explains why he took this approach to our question.