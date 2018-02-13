Chris Noth Is Bigger Person in Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Fight

Chris Noth I'll Take the 'Big' Road, Thank You ... In SJP, Kim Cattrall Fight

2/13/2018 7:53 AM PST

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker might want to follow their old co-star Chris Noth's lead when it comes to the next step in their bitter feud.

We got Chris -- who played SJP's "Sex and the City" BF -- Monday night in NYC and asked how his character, Mr. Big, would squash the beef between the ladies. His response, we think, is spot-on. 

Kim Cattrall went nuclear over the weekend, saying Sarah was painting her as the villain for not wanting to do a third 'SATC' flick ... and claimed SJP was desperate to improve her "nice girl" image.

Let's be honest ... stepping into the middle of this fray would be a no-win sitch for any guy. Even Mr. Big, which explains why he took this approach to our question.