Chris Noth Is Bigger Person in Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Fight

Chris Noth I'll Take the 'Big' Road, Thank You ... In SJP, Kim Cattrall Fight

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker might want to follow their old co-star Chris Noth's lead when it comes to the next step in their bitter feud.

We got Chris -- who played SJP's "Sex and the City" BF -- Monday night in NYC and asked how his character, Mr. Big, would squash the beef between the ladies. His response, we think, is spot-on.

Kim Cattrall went nuclear over the weekend, saying Sarah was painting her as the villain for not wanting to do a third 'SATC' flick ... and claimed SJP was desperate to improve her "nice girl" image.

Let's be honest ... stepping into the middle of this fray would be a no-win sitch for any guy. Even Mr. Big, which explains why he took this approach to our question.