Kim Kardashian Back To Covering Her Nipples!!!

Kim Kardashian Is Back To Covering Her Nipples

Some people forget to take out the trash or call their mothers, but Kim Kardashian's one of those people who forgets to share a half naked selfie.

Kim's back to covering her nipples and did it with the help of an itsy bitsy black bikini. Her hair's shorter too, for those who notice.

She captioned the selfie, "Forgot to post this last night," and we'll give her a pass since she's juggling a lot these days after welcoming daughter Chicago via surrogate only a couple weeks back.