Olivia Culpo Goes Butt Naked For S.I. Swimsuit, Amendola Jealousy Ensues

Here's Olivia Culpo fully nude for the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition -- begging one very important question:

HOW MUCH DO YOU HATE DANNY AMENDOLA RIGHT NOW!?

The former Miss Universe (2012) was a finalist for S.I.'s "Rookie of the Year" -- and despite these insane photos, she somehow didn't win.

Culpo's pics were part of a shoot called "In Her Own Words" where models like Hunter McGrady, Sailor Brinkley Cook (Christie Brinkley's daughter) and Paulina Porizkova wrote meaningful words on their body.

S.I. says the shoot is "a platform that allows the voice, the strength and the passion of these women to be expressed in the rawest form…on the naked body."

Mission accomplished.

The Swimsuit -- er, lack thereof -- issue hit shelves today ... and it's full of insanely gorgeous women who will end up dating Patriots players because that's how life works.

Seriously though ... good for you, Danny.