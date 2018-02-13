Olympic Luger Chris Mazdzer Knows How Not to be Ryan Lochte in PyeongChang

Olympic Luger Chris Mazdzer No Worries in S. Korea ... Just 'Don't Be Stupid' Like Lochte

America's Olympic Luger Chris Mazdzer says he isn't having any issues in or out of the Olympic village in PyeongChang 'cause Ryan Lochte taught him exactly what NOT to do.

Chris just made history as the first American man to medal in singles luge, and he told us things are going smoothly for U.S. Olympians in S. Korea. A much different story from the disaster Lochte created during the Rio games 2 years ago.

You'll recall ... Lochte was at the center of an international scandal when he was charged with filing a false police report about being robbed at a gas station. He was eventually cleared, but not without a lot of hoopla and intrigue.

Chris made it clear ... he's still pissed about the swimmer's antics, but added it's pretty easy to avoid a repeat of any Lochte-like shame at the Winter Olympics.