Paris Jackson Reveals Throwback Vid from Childhood for Brother Prince's Bday

Prince Jackson's legal today, and his kid sis is celebrating his 21st birthday by giving us a super rare look at them as playful toddlers.
Paris Jackson posted this video of herself and Prince goofing around, dancing to Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy."
it’s not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically i’m already two and a half hours late! so i’m posting this now. my dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you. i’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday.
Here's what's so cool about this video -- Michael Jackson was famously protective of his kids' privacy ... covering their faces in public and almost NEVER revealing family moments like this.
Nothing like your siblings revealing their nicknames for you. Happy 21st, Gooko!!