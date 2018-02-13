Spencer Pratt Says Lauren Conrad's Preventing 'Hills' Reunion

Spencer Pratt LC's Preventing a 'Hills' Reunion ... 'Bless Her Angel Heart'

Spencer Pratt says he wants his "Jersey Shore" moment with his co-stars from "The Hills" -- there's just one problem ... Lauren Conrad, according to him.

We got Spencer Monday night in Times Square again and he told us he wants to be like Pauly D and co. and revel in his reality TV glory days with his old 'Hills' squad. He says LC is the only holdout, and it sounds like there's some unfinished biz between her and Spence.

Spencer even laid out some terms he'd be willing to agree to if Lauren would just come out and shoot for half a day.

Oh, and he's got a shout-out to Kristin Cavallari on her new reality show. It's not all bad blood.