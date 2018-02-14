Johnny Manziel Signs Football Contract w/ Spring League

Johnny Manziel has signed on to play full contact football again -- as a quarterback in the upcoming "Spring League."
The league kicks off on March 28 in Austin, TX -- and during the 2017 season, several NFL scouts attended games to check out some of the players.
Previous Spring League players include Greg Hardy and Kellen Winslow Jr.
Manziel issued a statement saying, "The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do."
"I miss the competition. I'd like to thank Brian Woods and The Spring League staff for this opportunity to play the game I love. I've made my share of mistakes, but I'm 25 years old and I know my best football is ahead of me."
The Spring League had previously made 2 conditions for Manziel to play -- nightly check-ins with a team staff member at 9:30 PM AND he must pass a USADA drug test on the first day of the league.
No word if those conditions still apply.
The League tells TMZ Sports, "We believe our platform is the ideal forum for Mr. Manziel to enact his NFL comeback."