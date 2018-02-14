Luann de Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal in Felony Drunken Arrest

Breaking News
Luann de Lesseps ain't afraid of no felony charges, apparently ... because she's rejecting a plea deal offer from prosecutors.
The 'Real Housewives of NY' star's attorney was in court Wednesday morning for a hearing on her drunk and disorderly arrest in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve. Prosecutors offered her a deal during the hearing ... and her side turned it down.
Prosecutors didn't lay out details of their offer.
Rejecting the deal is a pretty bold move on Luann's part. She's been charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence for the incident -- not to mention 2 misdemeanors ... trespassing and disorderly intoxication.
She could get up to 5 years in prison for the felony alone, so ... someone's feeling lucky.