2/14/2018 7:20 AM PST

Luann de Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal in Felony Drunken Arrest

Luann de Lesseps ain't afraid of no felony charges, apparently ... because she's rejecting a plea deal offer from prosecutors.

The 'Real Housewives of NY' star's attorney was in court Wednesday morning for a hearing on her drunk and disorderly arrest in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve. Prosecutors offered her a deal during the hearing ... and her side turned it down.

Prosecutors didn't lay out details of their offer.

Rejecting the deal is a pretty bold move on Luann's part. She's been charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence for the incident -- not to mention 2 misdemeanors ... trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

She could get up to 5 years in prison for the felony alone, so ... someone's feeling lucky.