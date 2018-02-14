Scott Baio Set to go Off on Eggert, Polinsky

Scott Baio Declares War on Nicole Eggert, Alexander Polinsky (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Scott Baio's legal team is about to go nuclear on his former co-stars Nicole Eggert, Alexander Polinsky and their lawyer Lisa Bloom ... and TMZ will stream it live.

Scott's team will hold a news conference beginning at 2 PM PT at his lawyer's office where they'll respond to new allegations from Polinsky, who claimed Baio exposed himself, pulled his pants down and threw a hot cup of tea at him between the ages of 11 and 15.

It's unclear if Scott will attend the presser, but his spokesperson, Brian Glicklich, tells TMZ, let it be known that "Nicole Eggert, Alexander Polinsky and their attorney have brought a media circus to town, complete with false allegations, misleading insinuations, and pure sleaze mongering. If they wish to have a public conversation about their histories and movies, it will present a very different picture of why they are making these allegations."

Stay tuned ...