Thomas Gibson's Divorce is Finally Final

Thomas Gibson Gets Early V-Day Gift ... Divorce Finalized

Thomas Gibson can officially kick it with the singles crowd -- the judge in his divorce case has signed off on it, making it a done deal.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Thomas and his ex-wife Cristina Parker reached a deal in their divorce a while back, but for whatever reason it was collecting dust at the courthouse. The judge finally signed off last week.

According to docs, Thomas is shelling out $3k a month in support for their 3 kids, and he has to cover their private school and extracurricular activities. He gets to stay in the family's San Antonio home every other weekend when he has the kids. When he doesn't have 'em, it's the guest house for Tommy boy. Pretty sweet deal.

Thomas filed for divorce back in 2014, and also had a tumultuous 2016 when he got fired from "Criminal Minds." It's all behind him now.