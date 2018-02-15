'90 Day Fiancé' Star Arrested for 293 Pounds of Weed

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Busted for Weed TWO HUNDRED & NINETY-THREE POUNDS of Weed!!!

Keeping a self-proclaimed gold digger happy knows no bounds ... just ask this guy from the show "90 Day Fiancé" who got busted for allegedly trying to sell 300 pounds of weed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Jorge Nava -- who met and married Russian beauty Anfisa Arkhipchenko on the TLC show last season -- was arrested last week in Arizona on multiple felony counts ... including possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale.

We're told Jorge was pulled over by cops in Mojave County for a traffic violation. During the stop, cops conducted a search and made the colossal discovery. It's unclear where in the car Jorge had stored the weed or if it was in plain view.

He spent 2 days in jail before posting $25k bail. If convicted, Jorge faces up to 12 1/2 years in prison.

It's interesting ... Jorge's wife was pretty explicit on the show ... saying she wanted a $10k monthly allowance, expensive shoes, bags and even a car. He asked her what would happen if he, say, ever got paralyzed. She said she'd leave his ass.

