Anthony Rizzo Gives Powerful Speech At Vigil for Florida Shooting Victims

Anthony Rizzo Chokes Back Tears During Speech at Vigil for Florida Shooting Victims

Breaking News

Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo choked back tears while delivering a powerful speech at the vigil for those lost in the tragic shooting at his H.S. alma mater ... and he's calling for the government to make a change.

Rizzo -- who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL -- addressed the crowd mourning the 17 people killed in Wednesday's massacre ... promising to do whatever he can to help his community.

"I've been very impressed with talking to the students and how they're taking care of each other and how they're coming together," Rizzo said.

"I want you to know that you're not alone in your grief."

Rizzo added "I'm a baseball player, but I'm also an American, I'm a Floridian, and I'm a Parklander for life."

"While I don't have all the answers, I know that something has to change before this is visited by another community and another community and another community."