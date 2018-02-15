Alleged Shooter Nikolas Cruz Appears in Court Day After Mass Shooting

Alleged Shooter Nikolas Cruz Appears in Court

Nikolas Cruz -- the 19-year-old man accused of murdering 17 people at his old high school in Parkland, Florida -- appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Cruz, accompanied by two attorneys and several police officers, remained silent while his charges -- 17 counts of premeditated murder -- were read aloud. Cruz will be held without bond.

As we reported ... Cruz threatened 9 months ago to carry out a mass shooting ... posting a comment on a YouTube video about the Texas University clock tower shootings, saying "I am going to [do] what he did." He also said he wished "to kill as many as I can."

Cruz is accused of using an AR-15 rifle to carry out the murders. He was taken to jail Thursday morning wearing a hospital gown.